Czech National Bank Buys 59,797 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

PYPL stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.