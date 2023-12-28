Czech National Bank Buys 9,337 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $310.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.37.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

