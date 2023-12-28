Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.