Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

