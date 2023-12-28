Czech National Bank Has $8.06 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.68.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

