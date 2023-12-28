Czech National Bank Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

