Czech National Bank Purchases 13,261 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $224.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $224.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

