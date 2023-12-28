Czech National Bank Purchases 32,232 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

