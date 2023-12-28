Czech National Bank Purchases 3,467 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,007.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $940.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $618.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

