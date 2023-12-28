Czech National Bank Purchases 6,032 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Roper Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $543.75 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

