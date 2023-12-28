Czech National Bank Purchases 75,873 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

