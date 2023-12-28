Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $271.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

