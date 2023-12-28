Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

