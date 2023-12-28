Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.64

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $26.41. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 310,803 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

