DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

