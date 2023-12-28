Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.62 on January 4th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08.

