Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08.

