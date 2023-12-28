DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

