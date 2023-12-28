Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.86

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 34873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Digimarc alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DMRC

Digimarc Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $788.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.