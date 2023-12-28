Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $75,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

