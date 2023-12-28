Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after buying an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 285,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,969. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

