Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.74

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 54041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

