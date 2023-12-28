Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 511,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

