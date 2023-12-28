Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stake Increased by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.