Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Lowered by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.86. 94,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,383. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

