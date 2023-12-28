Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

