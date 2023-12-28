Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.38

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.38 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 728209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $21,266,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,180 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

