Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) COO Christopher Franklin Devall Purchases 7,000 Shares

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Franklin Devall acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,033 shares in the company, valued at $76,584.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Franklin Devall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Christopher Franklin Devall bought 1,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,260.00.

Dominari Stock Performance

DOMH opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dominari in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

