Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Kyle Michael Wool purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,400.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Kyle Michael Wool bought 5,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Dominari Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DOMH opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominari during the second quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

