Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):
Dominari Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of DOMH opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominari during the second quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Dominari Company Profile
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
