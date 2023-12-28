Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $68.17

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.17, but opened at $69.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 30,228 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

