Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 889,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,615. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
