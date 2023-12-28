DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

