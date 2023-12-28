DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 296,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,625. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

