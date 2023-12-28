e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 52531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

e-therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -421.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.25.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

