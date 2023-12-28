E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Up 4.4%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 101,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 351,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $566.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

