eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

EBAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,651. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

