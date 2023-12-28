Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $91,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 501,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

