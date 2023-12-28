Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.36. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,430,836 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.