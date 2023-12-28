ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENN Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 34,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,644. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

