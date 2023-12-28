EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

