EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.87. 55,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

