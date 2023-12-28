Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $806.87 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $648.23 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.49.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

