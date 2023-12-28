Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Trimmed by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,228,000 after acquiring an additional 733,236 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.