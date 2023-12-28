Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 169.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 176,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after acquiring an additional 891,918 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

