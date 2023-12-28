Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after buying an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,429,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,534 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $363.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.