Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in AT&T by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 647,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 641,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

T traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,343,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

