Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,892.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,021. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

