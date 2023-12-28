Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 206,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

