Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 66,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,296. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.
T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group
In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.
About T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Ray Dalio keeps adding to this ETF, what’s he thinking?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.