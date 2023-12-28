Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $596.54. 217,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

